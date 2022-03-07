police reports
The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Kentucky State Police
• Tyler W. Woosley, 25, of Hawesville, was charged Sunday with two counts of failure to appear, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a supended or revoked operator’s license, disregarding a stop sign, theft of an auto (more than $10,000, but less than $1 million), speeding 26 MPH or more over the speed limit, reckless driving, rear license not illuminated, first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI, first-degree possession of meth, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, third-degree criminal trespassing, license plate not legible, failure to or improper signal, and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
