The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David A. Bowlds Jr., 48, of Lewisport, was charged Saturday with first-degree burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
• Kevin M. Simone, 48, of the 900 block of Maple Street, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance.
• Tony L. Vansickle, 43, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.