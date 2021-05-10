The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charles E. McKinney, 22, of Utica, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, and leading the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance.
• Andres Gomez-Domingo, 19, address unknown, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, no operators/moped license, and failure to produce insurance card.
• Tarek L. Dennis, 24, of Henderson, was charged Sunday with first-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.
• Timothy M. Dean, 34, homeless, was charged Sunday with two counts of failure to appear, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, prescription of a controlled substance not in its proper container, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
• Joseph M. Crowe, 24, of the 100 block of West 20th Street, was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Gekove T. Gardner, 22, of the 4000 block of Rudy Martin Drive, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
