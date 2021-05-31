The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cody A. Dennison, 26, of the 700 block of Ashland Avenue, was charged Saturday with being a felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree fleeing and evading police on foot, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal trespassing, trafficking in a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
• William E. Goris, 34, of Philpot, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Vieha Daugherty, 64, of the 1100 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree promoting contraband.
