The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• John C. Quisenberry, 22, of the 4000 block of Reliant Circle, was charged Sunday with drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), receiving stolen property, first-degree fleeing and evading police, no registration plates, improper equipment, reckless driving, improper passing, unapproved or no eye protective device (motorcycle), no motorcycle operator’s license, and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Corey L. Lanham, 32, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
