The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Derek S. Whitehouse, 38, of the 1300 block of Haynes Road, was charged Saturday with first-degree burglary, and first-degree strangulation.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Brittney Daugherty, 30, of Morganfield, was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, and drug unspecified), driving under the influence, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
Kentucky State Police
• Robert A. Simpson, 29, of Hawesville, what charged Wednesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property under $10,000, theft of credit cards, theft of identity of another without consent, receiving stolen property under $500, fraudulent use or credit card after stolen or lost, under $500, no insurance, failure to wear seatbelt, and improper turn signal.
• Kelsey Berry, 27, of Hawesville, charged charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000, theft of credit cards, theft of identity of another without consent, receiving stolen property under $500, fraudulent use or credit card after stolen or lost, under $500,
