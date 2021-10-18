M-I police reports for Monday. Oct. 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:Owensboro Police Department• Gregory L. Embry, 56, of the 2300 block of Landsdowne South, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 47° Clear Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Grain Operators: Father-son duo adding to Burns Farms legacy School systems seek 'unaccounted for' students Cost share opportunity announced Photography club's annual exhibition to open Davies County starts quest in 9th District volleyball tourney Salvation Army opening Angel Tree registration Daviess County boys open state tourney with South Warren Streamlining how you find information on farmers.gov Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Man killed in Saturday accident identified MI POLICE REPORTS for Oct. 13, 2021 Images Videos CommentedTucker on a roll as No. 17 Michigan State welcomes WKU (1) Buck stops with Biden (1) Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 26, 2021 (1) 1784 not a good year to travel here (1) Christmas parade returns Nov. 20 (1) City cancels 'Trail of Treats' due to pandemic (1) Dracin Williams announces candidacy for Owensboro City Commission (1) Cars 2007 Ford Fusion, low miles, loaded, V6, new tires on $4,700 Updated Oct 16, 2021 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Peppertree Apts nice one bedroom, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, w/d, water $550 Updated Oct 16, 2021 Lots for Sale- 523 Sycamore St. $1900. 9th & Plum Updated Oct 16, 2021 For Sale by owner near Legion Park: 3BR, 2 bath $179,900 Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 2 Updated Oct 16, 2021
