The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael L. Taylor, 61, of the 1100 block of West 11th St., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Mackenzie P. Winters, 30, of Evansville, was charged Sunday with theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to appear.
• Brandy N. Seaton, 35, of the 1700 block of Burdette Court, was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), receiving stolen property (under $10,000), a probation violation for a felony offense, non payment of fines, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and possession of a handgun by a conviction felon.
