The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Archie A. Haught, 47, of the 1100 block of Hall Street, was charged Sunday with second-degree fleeing or evading police; second-degree criminal trespassing; public intoxication; and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Derek L. Owen, 47, of the 600 block of Jed Place, was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal mischief; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); and second-degree criminal mischief.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• A 14-year-old female was charged early Sunday morning with reckless driving; fleeing and evading police (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment (police officer); no operator’s license; failure to illuminate head lamps; and no tail lamps after she led police on a short vehicle chase.
The juvenile was speeding when an officer attempted to pull her over, which led on a 3.5 mile chase that ended in her wrecking the vehicle at the intersection of Federica Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
She had left home and taken the vehicle without her mother’s knowledge, according to a sheriff’s office report. She was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was released.
