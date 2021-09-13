The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dewayne D. Bush, 54, of the 1000 West Seventh Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); public intoxication; first-degree promoting contraband; illegal possession of a legend drug.
• Ashley C. Gardner, 40, of the 1000 block of Old Hartford Road, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jason S. May, 43, homeless, was charged Sunday with second-degree fleeing and evading police (on foot); public intoxication; second-degree criminal trespassing; and failure to appear.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Meghann Johnson, 23, of Hartford, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking of an auto (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000); driving under the influence; license to be in possession; instructional permit violations; and failure to appear.
