The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kelly M. Pressley, 42, of the 100 block of Plum Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and possession of marijuana.
• Ryan T. Clark, 27, of the 1900 block of Merriewood Drive, was charged Saturday with two counts of theft by unlawful taking, one for $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000, and one for $500 or more, but less than $10,000, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, and theft by deception, including cold checks for more than $10,000.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Zachary C. Mills, 30, of Whitesville, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
McLean County Sheriff’s Office
• Tyler R. Durham, 28, of Calhoun, was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Kentucky State Police:
• Janzon M. Adams, 22, of the 3800 block of HWY 60, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, second-degree wanton endangerment, and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.