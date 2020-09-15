The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rondal Lee Johnson, 72, of the 900 block of Kentucky 54 was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Kayla Marie Jones, 25, of the 1300 block of Allen Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of heroin, first-degree possession of meth, no operators-moped license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and no registration plates.
• Zachary Matthew Sumner, 31, no address, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.
• Multiple miscellaneous items worth more than $500 were reported stolen Saturday from Meijer, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
• A 1997 Chevy truck was reported vandalized on Sunday in the 700 block of Plum Street. The damage was estimated to be $1,500.
Kentucky State Police
• Cody Wayne Mason, 24, of the 900 block of East 9th Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.