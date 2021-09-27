The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dana K. Lanham, 36, of the 700 block of Carol Stream Drive, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Donnie I. Bray, 51, of the 2200 block of East 18th Street, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); and reckless driving.
• Christopher J. Treanor, 32, of the 23000 block of Landsdowne Street, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence; second-degree disorderly conduct; and resisting arrest.
