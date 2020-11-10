The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Thomas J. Guth, 38, of Hartford was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Thomas N. Richie, 30, of Livermore was charged Monday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Suiza Thang, 20, of the 700 block of Wesleyan Park Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Randi K. Bartlett, 37, of the 3900 block of Brookfield Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Misty Carden, 34, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tools worth $850 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 0-100 block of Colonial Court.
• A Chrysler 200 Series worth $7,500 was reported stolen Monday from the 2200 block of West Ninth Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• Solar pathway lights and a wagon worth $120 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a garage in the 0-100 block of Colonial Court.
• A watch and jewelry worth $950 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 3400 block of East Surrey Drive.
• A handgun worth $250 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2000 block of Westview Drive.
• A purse, a wallet, debit cards and various prescription drugs worth $100 were reported stolen Friday from the 2400 block of Tamarack Road. The victim told police she stopped to tie her shoe and someone stole her purse.
• A scooter worth $1,000 was reported stolen Friday from Rocky’s Bar and Grill, 819 Crittenden St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A four-wheeler was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 6700 block of Leslie Lane.
• Multiple items, including a shotgun, were reported stolen Saturday from a boat at Little Hurricane Boat Ramp, 3500 Hurricane Island Road.
• Three mailboxes sustained vandalism damage Friday in the 1200 block of Gobler Ford Road.
• A Ford 500 passenger car was reported stolen Friday from Town and County Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road.
