The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michelle R. Reynolds, 42, of the 2500 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Roy N. Johnson Jr., 41, of the 600 block of Maple Heights Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• John R. Williams, 56, of the 1200 block of West 12th Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (auto).
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• A catalytic converter worth $500 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Breckenridge Street.
• Eighty vape packs worth $1,080 were reported stolen Sunday from Quality Quick, 817 Carter Road.
• A video surveillance system and cash amounting to $210 were reported stolen Monday from Integrity Lawn Care and Nursery, 1100 Burlew Blvd.
• A trailer worth $1,000 was reported stolen Monday from Am Vets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
• A Ford Explorer worth $2,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 4600 block of Towne Square Court.
• A mailed package containing a video game worth $170 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 4600 block of Sydney Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jazzman D. Warren, 35, of Fayette, North Carolina, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.