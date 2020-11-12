The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ashlie B. Ballard, 32, of the 1800 block of Asbury Place, was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary.
• Ricky L. Daugherty, 46, of the 3000 block of Wandering Lane was charged Tuesday with theft of identity.
• Nathan Howard, 37, of Morganfield, was charged Tuesday with distribution of sexually explicit material without consent, second offense.
• Phillip M. Coleman, 39, of the 2300 block of South Wintergreen Loop was charged Tuesday with theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500.
• An industrial fan and a string trimmer worth $329 were reported stolen Monday in a burglary at a home in the 1500 block of East 19th Street.
• A trailer and a grader blade worth $7,800 were reported stolen Tuesday from the 1100 block of Carter Road.
• A handgun worth $349 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 500 block of Raintree Drive.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday on Carter Road near the U.S. 60 exit ramp. They were a car driven by Murphy J. Riney, 23, of the 3300 block of Placid Place and a car driven by Alexia N. McHenry, 22, of the 3500 block of Legacy Run. McHenry was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 1:23 p.m. Sunday on McFarland Avenue near Washington Avenue. They were a car driven by Karrice D. Douglas, 19, of the 1200 block of Omega Street, and a van driven by Emma Thompson, 34, of the 2000 block of Heartwood Court. Douglas and her passenger, Amauri Douglas, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
