The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Steve C. Frey, 30, of the 700 block of Jed Place was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael Danner, 25, of the 800 block of East 21st Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Steven D. Fister, 45, of Utica, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Marie Dowell, 60, of the 1600 block of Alderson Court was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Zachary M. Sumner, 32, of the 1100 block of Walnut Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
• Ricky A Rockwell, 32, of the 1400 block of Triplett Street was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Shoes and tattoo equipment worth $720 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Triplett Street.
• A handgun worth $519 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3300 block of Jefferson Street.
• A Chevrolet Camaro worth $2,000 was reported stolen Thursday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
• Three latent fingerprint cards were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1800 block of James David Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cash in the amount of $1,400 was reported stolen Thursday from Wingfield Inn and Suites, 3220 W. Parrish Ave.
Kentucky State Police
• William J. Rao, 32, of the 7900 block of Crooked Creek Road was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Robert L. Watson II, 49, of the 600 block of Dornell Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• James R. Powell, 20, no address listed, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree burglary and first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
