The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cash in the amount of $1,900 was reported stolen Sunday from the Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• Car stereo equipment and tools worth $525 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Crittenden Street.
• Shoes, a C-Pap machine, clothes and medication worth $991 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 500 block of Center Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Heartwood Court.
• Three rifles, a gun case and cash worth $10,900 were reported stolen Friday from a rental storage facility in the 400 block of Salem Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Two pushmowers were reported stolen Sunday from an outbuilding in the 4300 block of Windy Hollow Road.
• Grave decorations were reported Sunday at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road. The decorations were stolen over a period of weeks, reports said.
Kentucky State Police
• Steven Beebour, 56, of Hartford was charged Monday with second-degree sodomy and second-degree rape.
