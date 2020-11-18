The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cayla M. McGee-Clark, 29, of the 1900 block Keenland Parkway was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with third-degree assault (police officer).
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 3:03 p.m. Saturday on East Parrish Avenue near Wing Avenue. They were a pickup truck driven by Gary L. Eldridge, 45, of the 1600 block of Parkdale Drive and a sport utility vehicle driven by Brittany C. Eirwin-Maqueda, 34, of the 2800 block of Wood Trace. Eirwin-Maqueda was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 12:40 p.m. Saturday on Breckenridge Street near East 18th Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by James M. Davis, 85, of the 2100 block of Hayden Road and a pickup truck driven by Chad R. Watts, 48, of the 3000 block of Settles Road. Davis was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A window was busted on a vehicle Monday during a theft in the 400 block of Salem Drive. Reports say the owner was not sure if anything had been taken from the vehicle.
• An attempted robbery was reported Monday in the 7300 block of U.S. 231. Reports say the victim told deputies an acquaintance and an unknown person brandished a gun and attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle. The two fled, and the victim was not injured.
