The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charles E. Rhoades, 43, of the 6200 block of Jack Hinton Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Power tools and a leaf blower were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 100 block of East 18th Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:49 p.m. Monday on Carter Road near McFarland Avenue. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Cassandra L. Raemsch, 45, of the 2200 block of Hutch Lane and a sport utility vehicle driven by Heather L. Browning, 40, of the 2400 block of Latrobe Avenue. Browning was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Crystal D. Kramer, 40, of the 2500 block of Hayden Road was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Aaron B. Robertson, 48, of the 2500 block of Hayden Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (LSD), trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds) and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
