The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Richard C. Hicks, 29, of the 1800 block of West Third Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A robbery was reported Thursday in the 900 block of Peppertree Lane. Reports say an unknown subject with a gun assaulted the victim and took the victim’s cell phone.
• A scooter worth $899 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1200 block of Breckenridge Street.
Traffic accidents
• A van driven by Kevin D. Durbin, 46, of the 3000 block of San Juan Drive struck a pedestrian, Judith G. Alvey, 68, of the 2900 block of Yale Place at 5:38 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Frederica Street. Alvey was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A vehicle window was shattered in an attempted theft from a vehicle Thursday in the 1300 block of Goetz Drive. Reports say the victim was unsure if anything had been taken.
• Jewelry was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1500 block of Hill Bridge Road. Reports say a man claiming to be a utility worker asked the homeowner to step outside to inspect power lines and stole jewelry from the home while the occupant was outside. A second attempted burglary from a man making the same claim was attempted in the 0-100 block of Stone Creek Park, but the man fled when the homeowner asked for identification.
• A home was struck by gunfire Thursday in the 9300 block of Knottsville-Mt. Zion Road. No one was injured.
• A cellphone was reported stolen Thursday from Subway, 1210 Southtown Blvd.
