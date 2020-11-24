The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert B. Young, 58, of Boonville, Indiana, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Chad A. Perkins, 48, of the 2400 block of Bolvar Street was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation.
• Aaron S. Teasley, 35, of the 2900 block of Delaware Drive was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Brandy N. Seaton, 35, of the 1700 block of Burdette Court was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• William C. Ballard, 25, of the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kaleb Fields, 22, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• A laptop computer, a video game system, two computer tablets, a tip jar, a record player and a Fitbit watch were reported stolen Wednesday from The Oven, 1012 E. Fourth St.
• A Chevrolet HHR worth $2,500 was reported stolen Friday from the 2300 block of Allen Street. The vehicle was recovered damaged.
• A Jeep lift kit worth $1,000 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of West Second Street.
• A cash register drawer worth $100 was reported stolen Friday from Gourmet Meals to Go, 1230 Crabtree Ave.
• A Chevrolet HHR worth $2,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 600 block of Sycamore Street.
• A television worth $400 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1400 block of West First Street.
• A security camera system worth $514 was reported stolen Saturday from Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd. The camera system was recovered.
• Cash in the amount of $1,400 was reported stolen Sunday from the Budget Inn, 316 E. Third St.
• Two cash registers and cash worth $5,800 were reported stolen Sunday from Subway 2420 W. Parrish Ave.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Aulton L. Whittaker, 22, of Beaver Dam was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
• A Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen Saturday in the 3000 block of Kentucky 54.
• A purse and credit cards were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 6800 block of Brook Valley Trace.
• A Ford Focus was reported stolen Friday from Buffalo Wild Wings, 4736 Frederica St.
• A Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen Friday from a garage in the 3500 block of London Pike.
Kentucky State Police
• Jodi L. Williamson, 41, of the 6800 block of Waterfield Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
