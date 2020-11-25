The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking (auto), first-degree fleeing/evading police and driving under the influence.
• A Ford Taurus worth $2,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2200 block of Frederica Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 900 block of West Second Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.