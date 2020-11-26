The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charles R. Settles, 42, of Cromwell was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• James D. Combs, 45, of the 0-100 block of Maple Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Jesse E. Gray, 47, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Gerald A. Spencer III, 28, of the 2000 block of Ghee Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.
• Cash, cigarettes and lighters worth $910 were reported stolen Wednesday from Jumpin’ Jacks, 1035 Tamarack Road.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 100 block of West 20th Street.
• A leaf blower worth $75 was reported stolen Tuesday in a garage in the 0-100 block of Colonial Court.
• A dirt bike was reported stolen Tuesday in the 6900 block of Milton Road.
• Five cans of tuna and $20 in cash were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 2500 block of Burton Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brock A. Gant, 19, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
• William D. Johnson, 30, of the 3900 block of Hawthorne Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
