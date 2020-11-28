Owensboro Police Department
• Judy A. Caldwell, 58, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mary A. Hawkins, 66, of the 100 block of Hummingbird Loop East was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mark A. Knight, 46, of the 3200 block of Daviess Street was charged Friday with second-degree arson.
• Roy L. Wright, 47, of the 1000 block of Venable Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
