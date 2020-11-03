The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jose Guadalupe-Travino, 28, of the 100 block of Harbor Lane was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Braxton R. Bryne, 21, of the 2100 block of Berkshire Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Michael D. Lawson, 19, of Maceo was charged Saturday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Trevin B. Fullenwider, 31, of the 2600 block of Duke Drive was charged Saturday with third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brian D. Whitten, 49, of the 3500 block of Deer Trail was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation.
• Terry W. Cook Jr., 42, of the 700 block of Foust Avenue was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary.
• A mailed package containing hair clippers worth $211 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 600 block of Bolivar Street.
• Two iPad Pros worth $1,799 were reported stolen Saturday from Target, 5151 Frederica St.
• Cash in the amount of $800 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 4600 block of Towne Square Court.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:16 a.m. Monday at Fairview Drive and Kentucky 54. They were a car driven by Jameion C. Jackson, 21, of the 1500 block of Alexander Avenue and a car driven by Tabitha Ewan, 27, of the 1100 block of West Seventh Street. Ewan’s passengers, Amanda N. Calhoun and Kiara Binns, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jeffery D. Haire, 36, of the 6400 block of Autumn Valley Trace was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation.
• A fence sustained vandalism damage when it was struck by a vehicle Saturday at Sam Estes Painting, 7400 Kentucky 2830.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 4800 block of Windy Hollow Road.
• A burglary was reported Friday at Duncan Auto Sales, 8420 U.S. 60 East. The business staff was unsure if anything had been taken.
• A backpack was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked at Rural King Supply, 801 Commerce Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Ryan A. Givens, 30, of the 4100 block of Mayflower Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Scott L. Sines, 37, of Hartford was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
