The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Steven R. Hickman, 52, of the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Darrell R. Harris, 29, of the 3700 block of New Hartford Road was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Timothy Arnold, 47, of Utica was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A bicycle worth $250 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2800 block of Avenue of the Parks.
• A laptop computer worth $850 was reported stolen Monday from Fast Lane Auto Repair, 2121 Triplett St.
• Two vehicle registration plates were reported stolen Monday from vehicles parked at 4 Seasons Heating and Cooling, 1722 Triplett St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joe D. Brown, 59, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dylan R. Burris, 31, of the 5400 block of Hialeah Court was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation.
