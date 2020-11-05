The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Angel D. Fry, 40, of the 800 block of East 19th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jonathon L. Watts, 31, of the 100 block of West 20th Street was charged Tuesday driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Wesley D. Higdon, 41, of Hawesville was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael P. Hemenway, 31, of the 600 block of Berkshire Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity.
• Victoria Hodge, 26, of the 3100 block of West Second Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• John G. Vansickle, 42, of Hartford was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Lawrence D. Dowell, 46, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• David A. Worten, 45, of the 3700 block of New Hartford Road was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• A catalytic converter worth $1,100 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked at Arc of Owensboro, 3520 New Hartford Road.
