The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Garry J Neal III, 27, of the 400 block of East 23rd Street was charged Thursday with fraudulent use of a credit card over $500.
• Sylvester R. Lucas, 36, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Two iPhones, a purse, a wallet, credit and debit cards and keys worth $1,250 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2000 block of Griffith Place East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.