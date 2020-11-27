The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Traffic accidents
• A vehicle struck the Glover H. Cary Bridge at 5:37 a.m. Thursday. Reports say the driver, who was not identified as of Thursday morning, was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Artis L. Bunch III, 34, of Utica was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Guery N. Frederic, 45 of the 1500 block of East 18th Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Landon K Renfrow, 29, of the 2500 block of Griffith Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth)
• A handgun was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 200 block of St. Ann Street. Reports say the victim is not sure when the firearm was stolen.
• Tools and a tool box, an air compressor, a spare tire, jumper cables and hitches worth $310 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked on U.S. 60 near the intersection to the Audubon Parkway. The vehicle sustained $250 in damage during the theft.
• A jacket was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 6300 block of Autumn Valley Trace.
Kentucky State Police
• Bobby D. Wright Jr., 57, of the 7600 block of Wayne Bridge Road was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
