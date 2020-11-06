The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Terrence L Phillips, 40, of the 600 block of Danberry Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
•Travis Butler, 39, of the 4900 block of Cambridge Drive was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Rose Rorer, 51, of the 1000 block of Walnut Street was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A laptop computer a backpack, a ruck sack, cash, a phone charger, clothes and other items worth $510 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked at West Seventh Street near Allen Street.
• I-beams and steel pipes worth $3,500 were reported stolen Wednesday from the 1400 block of Bosley Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Nancy M. Castle, 33, of Fordsville was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer).
