The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert Hines, 47, homeless, was charged Wednesday with possession of synthetic drugs, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert D. Kessinger, 68, no address, was charged Wednesday with first
• Michael Luttrell, 32, residence unknown, was charged Tuesday with first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse.
• Cash valued at $40 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2200 block of East 18th Street.
• A report of stalking was made Tuesday in the 4700 block of Towne Square Court.
• A Toyota RAV worth $2,000 was reported stolen Tuesday in the 1500 block of Daviess Street.
