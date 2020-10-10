The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Terrance W. Cates, 37, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Charles L. Crumes, 46, address unknown was charged Thursday with third-degree assault.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Johnny R. Hatfield, 42, of the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Jessica S. Johnson, 35, of the 500 block of Maplewood Drive was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• An exhaust pipe was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked at Spectrum Cable, 100 Industrial Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Santos E. Jeronimo, 52 of the 2200 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
