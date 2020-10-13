The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joseph J. Meserve, 51, of the 2300 block of Carter Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Laurentis M. Webb, 40, of the 2000 block of East 10th Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A camera and picture frames worth $130 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary in the 2300 block of Elm Street.
• A camper, toolbox, generator and air compressor worth $2,030 were reported stolen Sunday from the 500 block of St. Ann Street. The camper was recovered.
• Tools and tires worth $930 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of Werner Avenue.
• Power tools, batteries and a tool bag worth $2,052 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Walnut Street.
• A Chevrolet Silverado of undetermined value was reported stolen Friday from Integrity Outdoor Living, 1100 Burlew Blvd.
• The downtown parking garage, 112 Daviess St., sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage during a Friday incident.
• An all-terrain vehicle worth $750 was reported stolen Friday from 1200 block of Werner Avenue.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Friday from the 1000 block of Venable Avenue.
• Christmas ornaments and a telescope worth $650 were reported stolen Saturday from a rental storage facility in the 2200 block of West Second Street.
• A Chevrolet Malibu and cash were reported stolen Saturday from the Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• A handgun worth $250 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 4100 block of Fogle Drive.
• A smartphone, cash, a wallet and keys worth $1,285 were reported stolen in a Sunday robbery at the Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
Traffic accidents
• A bicycle ridden by Larry W. Feldspausch, 70, of the 1800 block of Chesterfield Drive, collided with a car driven by Bonnie N. Pitman, 73, of the 5600 block of West Fifth Street at 3:20 p.m. Sunday on West 17th Street near Frederica Street. Feldspausch was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, but no information was available Monday.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cash was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at Henry’s Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, 4080 Vincent Station Drive.
• A saw was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home under construction in the 8200 block of Todd Bridge Road.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:36 p.m. Friday on Kentucky 54 near Ralph Avenue. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Taylor Pedley, 16, of Whitesville and a motorcycle driven by Joshua Stone, 35, of the 2700 block of Morningside Drive. Stone was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A car driven by Kristen L. Henley, 22, of Calhoun left the road, went down an embankment and overturned at 1:11 p.m. Friday in the 12600 block of Kentucky 56. Henley was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Anthony L. Upton, 38, of Bowling Green left the road and overturned at 3:16 a.m. Friday in the 6400 block of I -165. Upton was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 60 near Hawes Boulevard. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Lana Paz, 58, of the 100 block of Irene Avenue and a car driven by Floriberta Sales, 34, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive. Paz and Sales were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
