The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Anthony Michael Hall, 40, of the 700 block of West Seventh Street was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was reported stolen on Tuesday in 1700 block of Sweeney Street.
• A report of shots fired was taken Sunday in the 2200 block of West Eighth Street. An occupied home was struck one time by gunfire and an unoccupied vehicle was struck. No injuries were reported.
