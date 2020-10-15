The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Alexander Lane, 19, of the 1900 block of East 18th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence
• Christina M. Grove, 52, of Massillon, Ohio, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Bradley E. Teague, 34, of the 4300 block of Loft Cove was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jeremiah C. Vanhooser, 30, of the was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.