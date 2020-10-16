The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Randolph Smith, 41, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Jason S. May, 42, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James Shanks, 41, of the 3900 block of Bourdeaux Loop was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Aaron S. Goatee, 40, address unknown was charged Wednesday with engaging in organized crime.
• A money order worth $530 was reported stolen Monday from an office building in the 3300 block of Frederica Street.
