The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Clarence E. Jones, 41 of the 3500 block of Kipling Drive was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Various items worth $500 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A Chrysler 300 Series worth $6,500 was reported stolen Thursday from a parking lot in the 500 block of Cedar Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joseph T. Raley, 22, of the 400 block of Steamboat Road was charged Friday with first-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• A purse was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 5400 block of Red Mile Loop.
