The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kimberly J. Embry, 21, no address listed, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mario Perez-Gomez, 30, of the 4300 block of Loft Cove was charged Friday with first-degree strangulation.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Hunter W. Baggerly, 21, of the 1400 block of Benton Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
