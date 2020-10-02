The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A burglary was reported Wednesday in the 800 block of West Seventh Street.
• A bicycle valued at $350 was reported stolen Wednesday in the 3200 block of Christie Place.
• A handgun valued at $400 was reported stolen Thursday in the 4200 block of Buckland Square.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Beverly G. Weisman, 64, was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment.
