The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dustin W. Croxton, 26, homeless, was charged Sunday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Devon O. Fitzgerald, 21, of the 600 block of Leitchfield Road was charged Sunday with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree fleeing/evading police. The charges are in connection with an incident that occurred in August.
• Bradley S. Wheatley, 34, of the 2400 block of Bolivar Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Kaitlyn J. Kuykendall, 24, of the 6400 block of Little Hickory Road was charged Sunday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Ryan C. Green, 34, of the 600 block of Jackson Street was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property (over $10,000).
• Winston T. Smith, 26, of the 800 block of Oglesby Court was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A Jeep Wrangler worth $40,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 600 block of Leitchfield Road. The vehicle was later recovered, but had been damaged.
• Tools worth $600 were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Triplett Street.
• An all-terrain vehicle and four toolboxes worth $1,400 were reported stolen Sunday from the 1200 block of Crabtree Avenue. The ATV was recovered with damage.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1200 block of Werner Avenue.
• A metal detector and a bandsaw worth $1,150 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of Hutch Lane.
• Cash, a Taser, 31 handbags, 31 wallets, two maglights and gift cards worth $550 were reported stolen Friday from the 700 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A vehicle was damaged by gunshots Friday on Fawn Drive near Mitchell Court. No injuries were reported.
• Cash in the amount of $2,187 was reported stolen Saturday from Family Dollar Store, 1502 W. Second St.
• Various items were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Wing Avenue.
• Clothes, a tent, an air mattress, a microwave and food storage items worth $350 were reported stolen Saturday from a rental storage facility in the 900 block of East Ninth Street.
• A laptop computer worth $1,000 was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked at Legion Park.
Traffic accidents
• Three vehicles collided at 4:24 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Frederica Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Margaret B. Sergeant, 49, of the 6100 block of Sonoma Court, a sport utility vehicle driven by Natalie A. Offill, 37, of 2800 block of Eastern Parkway, and a Lexus passenger car driven by an unknown man who fled the scene on foot. A passenger in the Lexus, Felecia D. Shultz, was transported to Owensboro Health Regional for treatment of apparently minor injuries. Reports say Schultz declined to say who was driving the vehicle.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Stacy L. Hamilton-Davidson 46, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A windshield was broken when someone threw a beer bottle at a moving vehicle Sunday morning on U.S. 60 at the Kentucky 54 overpass. No one was injured.
• A door was damaged during a Sunday burglary at the Thruston-Philpot Fire Department, 4125 Kentucky 142.
• A firearm discharge was reported Sunday in the 700 block of Plum Street. Reports say several rounds were fired in the air during an altercation. No injuries or damage were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.