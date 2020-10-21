The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Corrina M. Trevino, 43, of the 3400 block of Wandering Lane was Monday charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher E. Brown, 35, of the 3400 block of Wandering Lane was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stephanie L. Staves, 44, address unknown, was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Two juveniles
were charged Saturday
with first-degree
criminal mischief.
• A Chevrolet Corvette worth $1,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1700 block of Triplett Street.
• Cash in the amount of $1,100 was reported stolen in a Monday robbery at a home in the 700 block of Delray Street. Reports say the victim told officers the suspect pointed a gun during the robbery.
• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen Monday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
Traffic accidents
• An all terrain vehicle driven by Cody Bannon, 21, of the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue collided with a parked vehicle at 1:02 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of West Eighth Street. Bannon was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Tuesday in good condition.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Terry W. Cook Jr., 42, was charged Monday with third-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Tawnee F. Lathrop, 30, was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Michael A. Robertson, 32, of Utica was charged Monday with first-degree rape, victim under age 12.
• Catalytic converters from several vehicles were reported stolen Monday at Star Construction, 608 Bark Cove.
• Cash in the amount of $80 was reported stolen Monday from the 700 block of Higdon Road.
• A Coleman mini-bike was reported stolen Monday from Rural King, 801 Commerce Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.