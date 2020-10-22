The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A handgun worth $350 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 3400 block of Wandering Lane.
• A battery jump box, power tools, and laptop computer worth $5,430 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at T&J Automotive Repair, 327 E. 18th St.
• Power tools, car and truck rims, and stereo equipment worth $2,521 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a
home in the 500 block of East 25th Street.
• A bow, a bow case, a bicycle, a BB rifle and tools worth $575 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1500 block of Pearl Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jeffrey C. Hancock, 38, of Maceo was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Charles M. Henson Jr., 42, of the 3500 block of Baybrook Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree sodomy.
