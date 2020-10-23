The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cesar J. Reyes-Ortiz, 27, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary and first-degree sexual abuse.
• Daniel L. Burden, 38, of the 2500 block of Holland Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Bryant K. Clary, 36, of the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• Benjamin A. Canary, 33, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• John M. Sebastian, 35, of Westfield, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• William V. Scott, 43, homeless was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun worth $208 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 100 block of Plum Street.
• Tools worth $940 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked at Harry Roberts Plumbing, 1521 Moseley St.
• A trailer worth $650 was reported stolen Wednesday from Coppage Rentals, 1706 J.R. Miller Blvd.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday on Frederica Street near West 18th Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Mallari P. Buchanan, 28, of the 1000 block of Audubon Avenue and a sport utility vehicle driven by Lacie M. Baldwin, 31, of the 1900 block of Lydia Drive. Baldwin, passengers Lorelei Baldwin and Geneva Baldwin, and Buchanan’s passenger, Jonah Stallings, were all treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robert K. Robertson, 30, of the 4300 block of Scotty Lane was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A handgun worth $530 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Danberry Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.