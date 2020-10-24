The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cayla M. McGee, 29, of the 1900 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Seth T. Sparks, 27, of the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court was charged Thursday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
• Brian S. Berry, 45, of the 800 block of East 14th Street was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking (auto) and driving under the influence.
• William V. Scott, 43, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of East Second Street.
• Multiple items including dishes, furniture, a television, children’s toys and games, and luggage worth $1,370 were reported stolen Thursday from a rental storage facility in the 2400 block of Old Henderson Road.
• A laptop computer, gift cards and a wallet worth $680 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Griffith Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Frank K. Ives, 71, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Curtis G. Jones Jr., 44, of Lewisport was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Construction equipment, including doors and windows were reported stolen Thursday from a construction site in the 3600 block of Saddle Bend.
• An auger was reported stolen Wednesday from Signs by Gina, 2800 New Hartford Road.
