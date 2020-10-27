The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Wesley Norton, 33, of the 2500 block of Haviland Drive was charged Monday with third-degree assault.
• Heath L. Wink, 31, of the 2700 block of Wrights Landing Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jonathan Sharp, 28, of Paducah was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Darius D. Carbon, 27, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Aaron B. Robertson, 48, of the 2500 block of Hayden Road was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• A handgun worth $200 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2300 block of Carter Road.
• A Nissan 350Z was reported stolen Thursday from the 3100 block of Allen Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• Car stereo equipment, a car battery and tools worth $1,090 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Keystone Court.
• A Chromebook and an iPhone worth $512 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 100 block of Maple Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $2,500 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2600 block of Lancaster Avenue.
• Two iPhones and an android phone worth $2,000 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 900 block of Pepper Tree Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A laptop computer, tools and a television were reported stolen Friday from Yellow Creek Park, 5710 Kentucky 144.
• An attempted burglary was reported Saturday at a home in the 6700 block of Lamplite Circle. Reports say someone tried to break in through the front door, then fled the scene.
• A firearm discharge was reported Saturday in the 1600 block of Lock Avenue. Reports say witnesses told deputies they saw people in two vehicles firing gunshots at each other. Both vehicles fled the scene.
• A television, two generators, lamps, a table saw and other items were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 3900 block of Goodwin Road.
• Vehicle parts and a laptop computer were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked at Perfect Swing, 5224 Kentucky 54.
