The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Corby T. Newton, 25, of the 3000 block of Veach Road was charged Tuesday with theft of identity.
• Kenny L. Austin, 32, homeless, was charged Monday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ecaterina G. Robertson, 31, of Louisville was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joseph H. Bennett, 64, of the 3000 block of St. Ann Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Dustin W. Croxtin, 26, address unknown, was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft of identity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• John Y. Murray, 24, address unknown, was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation (domestic violence).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with possession of a handgun by a minor.
• A Yamaha motorcycle worth $3,200 was reported stolen Monday from the 1600 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Monday from the 1600 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard.
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $4,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 800 block of Breckenridge Street.
• An air conditioning system worth $4,500 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Calumet Trace.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Eric N. Towery, 41, of10300 block of Jewell Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road.
