The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Paul J. Douglas, 66, of the 500 block of Center Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Terry L. Johnson, 50, address unknown, was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• Three catalytic converters worth $1,500 were reported stolen Friday from Vantacar, 1719 Breckenridge St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Eddie D. Bender, 24, of the 1900 block of East 17th Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Crystal L. Dennis, 35, of the 1700 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
Kentucky State Police
• Kelsey E. Crocker, 28, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.