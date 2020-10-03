The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Samantha Hoover, 45, of Owensboro was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Keely Creager, 31, of the 2100 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A Snap-on drill valued at $500 and a paint gun valued at $200 were reported stolen Thursday in the 1600 block of First Street.
• First-degree rape and first-degree strangulation were reported Thursday. The alleged rape and strangulation was by an acquaintance that occurred on Sept. 6 on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
• First-degree rape was reported on Thursday. The alleged rape was by an acquaintance that occurred Dec. 15 to Dec. 24, 2019, in the 300 block of Third Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Keri McDowell, 29, of Evansville was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Franklin Ward, no address, was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A purse was reported stolen on Thursday from a vehicle in the 4600 block of Pleasant Grove Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.