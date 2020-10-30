The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Timothy Blake Jarvis, 20 of the 2000 block of Cullen Avenue was charged Wednesday with third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• Damian Morrow, 48, of the 2500 block of O’Bryan Boulevard was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft by unlawful taking over $500 (auto).
• Raquel T. Brown, 28, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Thursday with second-degree robbery.
• A Saturn Aura worth $3,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1200 block of Jackson Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• Tools, walkie talkies and a flashlight worth $8,520 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked at B&B Technologies, 3520 New Hartford Road.
• A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked on West Parrish Avenue near Independence Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Darius D. Carbon, 27, of the 1300 block of West Fifth Street struck a parked vehicle at 12:07 p.m. Saturday on Pennbrooke Avenue near West Fifth Street. Carbon was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• David M. Loney, 32, of the 6700 block of Leslie Lane was charged Wednesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Kujali J. Brown, 39, of the 200 block of East 23rd Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
• A burglary was reported Wednesday at Rural King Supply, 801 Commerce Drive. Several unspecified items were reported stolen.
